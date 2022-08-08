Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] is -8.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.25%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference August 7-10, 2022 puts Spotlight on Oil and Gas Companies from US, Canada, South America and Africa.

Over the last 12 months, WFC stock dropped by -6.87%. The one-year Wells Fargo & Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.7. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $162.23 billion, with 3.79 billion shares outstanding and 3.79 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.50M shares, WFC stock reached a trading volume of 16006648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $53.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $64, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on WFC stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 50 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 97.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 38.06.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.52 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.73, while it was recorded at 43.37 for the last single week of trading, and 48.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.99. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

WFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 7.28%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $120,010 million, or 73.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 322,656,226, which is approximately -0.862% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 275,549,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.06 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.0 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 915 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 125,864,786 shares. Additionally, 997 investors decreased positions by around 196,865,089 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 2,419,732,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,742,462,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,702,666 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 11,053,072 shares during the same period.