Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] is -38.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] slipped around -2.89 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.59 at the close of the session, down -16.53%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Distribution Agreement for HBO Max.

The Agreement Replaces an Earlier One that Offered HBO Max to AT&T Mobility and Internet Customers.

AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery today announced an agreement that will allow AT&T to continue to offer internet and mobility customers access to HBO Max’s portfolio of original programming and series.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.68M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 67812485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $26.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has WBD stock performed recently?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, WBD shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 16.04 for the last single week of trading.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.11. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

There are presently around $20,376 million, or 12.60% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 194,431,764, which is approximately 2.232% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 165,832,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.4 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly -9.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 897 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 128,195,653 shares. Additionally, 1,762 investors decreased positions by around 134,629,459 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 1,133,720,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,396,545,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,327,532 shares, while 815 institutional investors sold positions of 19,305,939 shares during the same period.