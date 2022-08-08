Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.62 during the day while it closed the day at $6.55. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (the “Company” or “Annaly”) today announced that it has priced a public offering of 100,000,000 shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $665 million before deducting estimated offering expenses. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about August 3, 2022.

In connection with the offering, Annaly has granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 15,000,000 shares of common stock.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock has also loss -4.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLY stock has declined by -1.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.04% and lost -16.24% year-on date.

The market cap for NLY stock reached $10.75 billion, with 1.52 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.01M shares, NLY reached a trading volume of 18729314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $6.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8.75 to $7.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

NLY stock trade performance evaluation

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.80. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 6.66 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +390.22 and a Gross Margin at +96.72. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +318.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,198 million, or 41.30% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 132,287,354, which is approximately 2.852% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,086,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $655.56 million in NLY stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $295.08 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 11.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 44,172,332 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 41,437,825 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 555,238,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,848,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,746,152 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 9,857,589 shares during the same period.