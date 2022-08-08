Wall Street Analyst Initiated Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRKR] gained 63.64% or 0.21 points to close at $0.54 with a heavy trading volume of 73447343 shares. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Marker Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND for MT-601, the six-antigen targeted T Cell Therapy for the treatment of relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Company expects to initiate Phase 1 trial of MT-601 in r/r NHL in 2023.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601, a multi-tumor-associated antigen (multiTAA)-specific T cell product targeting six antigens, for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma who have failed or are ineligible to receive anti-CD19 CAR T cell treatment.

It opened the trading session at $0.60, the shares rose to $0.66 and dropped to $0.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRKR points out that the company has recorded -3.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -116.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 380.26K shares, MRKR reached to a volume of 73447343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRKR shares is $2.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MRKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marker Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for MRKR stock

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.28. With this latest performance, MRKR shares gained by 49.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.71 for Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3207, while it was recorded at 0.3642 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6430 for the last 200 days.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3179.32 and a Gross Margin at -154.70. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3372.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -117.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.63.

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marker Therapeutics Inc. [MRKR]

There are presently around $13 million, or 28.60% of MRKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRKR stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 10,714,285, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; AISLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,142,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 million in MRKR stocks shares; and LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.31 million in MRKR stock with ownership of nearly 97.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marker Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Marker Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRKR] by around 1,837,434 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,622,577 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 18,367,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,827,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRKR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 489,102 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,094,400 shares during the same period.