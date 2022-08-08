Wall Street Analyst Initiated GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. What else is Wall St. saying

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.95%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that GeoVax Reports 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Over the last 12 months, GOVX stock dropped by -26.32%. The one-year GeoVax Labs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.33.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.79 million, with 12.72 million shares outstanding and 12.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.66M shares, GOVX stock reached a trading volume of 44499583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 111.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

GOVX Stock Performance Analysis:

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.95. With this latest performance, GOVX shares gained by 299.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.49, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GeoVax Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4862.72. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4817.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -266.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -167.37.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 15.00% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 435,150, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 258,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in GOVX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 553,397 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 54,730 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 353,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 961,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 552,950 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,502 shares during the same period.