Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: RDBX] jumped around 1.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.02 at the close of the session, up 27.41%. The company report on May 24, 2022 that Redbox Entertainment Acquires North American Rights to WWII Action-Drama Come Out Fighting.

Written and Directed by Steven Luke, Come Out Fighting stars Kellan Lutz, Michael Jai White, Dolph Lundgren, Hiram A. Murray and Tyrese Gibson, and will premiere in 2022.

Redbox Entertainment, the original content division of Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), today announced it has acquired North American distribution rights to WWII action-drama Come Out Fighting. The film stars Kellan Lutz (The Twilight Saga) as Lieutenant Frank Ross, and Michael Jai White (Mortal Kombat: Legacy) as Sergeant AJ ‘Red’ McCarron, and is written and directed by Steve Luke (Operation Seawolf). The film will premiere in 2022 and is expected to have a limited theatrical run and be available day-and-date On Demand.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock is now -32.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RDBX Stock saw the intraday high of $5.69 and lowest of $3.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.22, which means current price is +211.78% above from all time high which was touched on 06/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.57M shares, RDBX reached a trading volume of 11906495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDBX shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDBX stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on RDBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redbox Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52.

How has RDBX stock performed recently?

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.14. With this latest performance, RDBX shares dropped by -19.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 6.46 for the last 200 days.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.65 and a Gross Margin at -23.23. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.78.

Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]

There are presently around $191 million, or 79.60% of RDBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDBX stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 34,526,487, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; OMNI PARTNERS US LLC, holding 1,190,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.98 million in RDBX stocks shares; and STANDARD GENERAL L.P., currently with $4.92 million in RDBX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redbox Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:RDBX] by around 933,261 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 410,889 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 36,656,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,000,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDBX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 350,149 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 184,946 shares during the same period.