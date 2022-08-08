Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] price plunged by -1.70 percent to reach at -$0.66. The company report on August 2, 2022 that A Million Dollars Will ‘Level Up’ Thousands of Houston Area Residents Out of Digital Divide.

A sum of 20731141 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.21M shares. Comcast Corporation shares reached a high of $38.425 and dropped to a low of $37.765 until finishing in the latest session at $38.27.

The one-year CMCSA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.9. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $48.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $48 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on CMCSA stock. On July 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 40 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.63 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.66, while it was recorded at 38.17 for the last single week of trading, and 46.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 10.15%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $142,884 million, or 86.40% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 399,364,773, which is approximately 0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 319,288,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.22 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.77 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -6.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,189 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 123,326,711 shares. Additionally, 1,016 investors decreased positions by around 178,235,791 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 3,432,023,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,733,586,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,067,328 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 38,212,098 shares during the same period.