VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] fell -92.06% so far this year. What now?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.97% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.25%. The company report on July 22, 2022 that VistaGen Announces Topline Results from PALISADE-1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Investigational Drug PH94B.

PH94B for Acute Treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint.

PH94B Showed a Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile among Study Participants that was Consistent with Prior Clinical Trial Results.

Over the last 12 months, VTGN stock dropped by -94.45%. The one-year VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.78. The average equity rating for VTGN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.38 million, with 206.38 million shares outstanding and 205.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.85M shares, VTGN stock reached a trading volume of 18933690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTGN shares is $0.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

VTGN Stock Performance Analysis:

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.25. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -83.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.06 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7919, while it was recorded at 0.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4159 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21 million, or 70.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 16,302,596, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 16,047,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $2.0 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 11,648,914 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 12,195,616 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 113,519,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,363,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,874,558 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 952,754 shares during the same period.