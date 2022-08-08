Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain 24.64% so far this year. What now?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.44 at the close of the session, up 2.69%. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Transocean Ltd. Announces $321 Million Contract for Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Deepwater Conqueror.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that the ultra-deepwater drillship, Deepwater Conqueror, has been awarded a two-year contract by a major operator for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $440,000 per day with up to an incremental $39,000 per day for additional products and services.

Excluding revenue associated with the additional products and services, the new contract adds an estimated $321 million in backlog and is expected to begin in December 2022 in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract.

Transocean Ltd. stock is now 24.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIG Stock saw the intraday high of $3.67 and lowest of $3.245 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.56, which means current price is +48.28% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.05M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 22457801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]?

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 63.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has RIG stock performed recently?

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $1,321 million, or 55.60% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,705,682, which is approximately 2.149% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,393,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.03 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $114.02 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly -4.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 84,169,519 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 28,488,461 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 271,277,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,934,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,872,310 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,141,196 shares during the same period.