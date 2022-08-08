The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] – find out why.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: WTRH] closed the trading session at $0.47 on 08/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4045, while the highest price level was $0.498. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Waitr, Soon to be known as ASAP, to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 8, 2022.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), the delivery and payments technology company soon to be known as ASAP, today announced that it intends to release its second quarter 2022 financial results following the close of the stock market on Monday, August 8, 2022 and host a conference call at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com/. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 221-3881, or for international callers (323) 794-2590. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 9933627. The replay will be available until August 15, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.51 percent and weekly performance of 35.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 99.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 95.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.33M shares, WTRH reached to a volume of 11068360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRH shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Waitr Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Waitr Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on WTRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waitr Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

WTRH stock trade performance evaluation

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.82. With this latest performance, WTRH shares gained by 99.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.45 for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2330, while it was recorded at 0.3752 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5719 for the last 200 days.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.08 and a Gross Margin at +33.04. Waitr Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.13.

Waitr Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waitr Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

Waitr Holdings Inc. [WTRH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 12.40% of WTRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,199,955, which is approximately -18.262% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., holding 3,895,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in WTRH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.9 million in WTRH stock with ownership of nearly 1.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waitr Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Waitr Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:WTRH] by around 1,201,791 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 12,682,423 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 5,761,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,645,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTRH stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,582 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 716,415 shares during the same period.