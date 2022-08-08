T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] Stock trading around $0.13 per share: What’s Next?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] jumped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.13 at the close of the session, up 2.24%. The company report on July 29, 2022 that T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced today that it issued inducement awards to twelve new employees.

The awards were made on July 25, 2022, under the T2 Biosystems’ Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”), which was adopted on March 1, 2018, and amended and restated on December 17, 2021, and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of T2 Biosystems. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase 225,000 shares of T2 Biosystems common stock and have a ten-year term. The exercise price of the options was $0.137 which was the per-share closing price of T2 Biosystems common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 25, 2022. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The award was approved by the independent compensation committee of T2 Biosystems’ board of directors and was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with T2 Biosystems in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

T2 Biosystems Inc. stock is now -74.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTOO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1388 and lowest of $0.1241 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.19, which means current price is +15.56% above from all time high which was touched on 04/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.52M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 37682292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTOO shares is $0.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTOO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for T2 Biosystems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.62. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -17.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.48 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1608, while it was recorded at 0.1246 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4077 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.16 and a Gross Margin at +26.21. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -175.50.

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.10% of TTOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,026,032, which is approximately -24.744% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,913,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in TTOO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.21 million in TTOO stock with ownership of nearly 4.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T2 Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:TTOO] by around 575,935 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 4,659,153 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 9,984,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,219,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTOO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,853 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 236,516 shares during the same period.