Susquehanna slashes price target on Roku Inc. [ROKU] – find out why.

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] traded at a high on 08/05/22, posting a 1.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $82.26. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Paramount+ Joins The Roku Channel’s Premium Subscriptions Lineup, Bringing a Mountain of Entertainment to Streamers.

Users can subscribe to Paramount’s ad-supported Essential Plan or ad-free Premium Plan within The Roku Channel.

Live sports from the most popular sports leagues and properties arrive in Premium Subscriptions just in time for fall sports season.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10174697 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roku Inc. stands at 9.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.70%.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $11.21 billion, with 136.85 million shares outstanding and 120.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.21M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 10174697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $103.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $125 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 7.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.04.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.55. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -12.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.08, while it was recorded at 77.99 for the last single week of trading, and 151.54 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $7,987 million, or 76.80% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,483,460, which is approximately 4.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,479,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $862.06 million in ROKU stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $834.49 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 22.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 17,021,077 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 16,140,506 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 63,929,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,091,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,125,571 shares, while 189 institutional investors sold positions of 3,947,255 shares during the same period.