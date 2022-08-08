Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell -3.09% so far this year. What now?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] gained 4.46% or 1.42 points to close at $33.24 with a heavy trading volume of 15178909 shares. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Sunrun Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Surging demand drives all-time record sales activity week in July.

33% year-over-year growth in Solar Energy Capacity Installed in Q2.

It opened the trading session at $34.005, the shares rose to $35.23 and dropped to $32.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RUN points out that the company has recorded 44.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -97.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.04M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 15178909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $46.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $35 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for RUN stock

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 26.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.34 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.67, while it was recorded at 31.44 for the last single week of trading, and 31.40 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $6,577 million, or 97.00% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,588,400, which is approximately 6.604% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,996,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $598.2 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $356.09 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 57.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 36,391,368 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 38,978,685 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 122,479,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,849,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,801,081 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 13,598,221 shares during the same period.