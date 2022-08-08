SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] moved down -3.28: Why It’s Important

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] slipped around -0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.96 at the close of the session, down -3.28%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that SoFi Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Record GAAP and Adjusted Net Revenue for Second Quarter 2022 GAAP Net Revenue of $363 Million Up 57%; $356 Million Record Adjusted Net Revenue Up 50% Year-over-YearAdjusted EBITDA of $20 Million Up 81% Year-over-YearNew Member Adds of Over 450,000; Quarter-End Total Members Up 69% Year-over-Year to Over 4.3 MillionNew Product Adds of Over 702,000; Quarter-End Total Products Up 79% Year-over-Year to Nearly 6.6 MillionManagement Raises Full-Year 2022 Guidance.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, reported financial results today for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

SoFi Technologies Inc. stock is now -49.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOFI Stock saw the intraday high of $8.26 and lowest of $7.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.65, which means current price is +65.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 40.19M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 43410578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $8.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.15. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 27.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.39, while it was recorded at 7.44 for the last single week of trading, and 11.17 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.46.

Earnings analysis for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $3,051 million, or 32.10% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 95,281,895, which is approximately -19.113% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,863,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $404.87 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $247.99 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly -50% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 41,727,377 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 131,537,017 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 209,992,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,257,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,270,052 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 16,432,197 shares during the same period.