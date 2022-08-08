SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] is 229.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIGA] price surged by 19.67 percent to reach at $3.83. The company report on August 4, 2022 that SIGA Reports Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022.

– Approximately $9 Million of Product Sales in the Second Quarter, including First Oral TPOXX® Sale to the U.S. Department of Defense and Approximately $5 Million of International Sales –.

– Received Approximately $60 Million of International Orders for Oral TPOXX® Year to Date, from Ten Jurisdictions under New and Existing Contracts -.

A sum of 31007621 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.65M shares. SIGA Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $23.87 and dropped to a low of $18.88 until finishing in the latest session at $23.30.

Guru’s Opinion on SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SIGA Technologies Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

SIGA Stock Performance Analysis:

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.54. With this latest performance, SIGA shares gained by 67.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 277.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 293.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.76 for SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.45, while it was recorded at 19.42 for the last single week of trading, and 8.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SIGA Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.65 and a Gross Margin at +87.58. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +51.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 37.97.

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

SIGA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIGA Technologies Inc. go to 1.00%.

SIGA Technologies Inc. [SIGA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $481 million, or 42.30% of SIGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIGA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,587,855, which is approximately -3.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALTRAVUE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,471,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.6 million in SIGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $52.06 million in SIGA stock with ownership of nearly -0.007% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SIGA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in SIGA Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIGA] by around 1,327,610 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 2,570,940 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 16,734,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,632,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIGA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 653,247 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 296,355 shares during the same period.