Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell -20.97% so far this year. What now?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] jumped around 0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.11 at the close of the session, up 3.94%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Senseonics Announces a Positive Coverage Decision for Eversense® E3 CGM from Anthem.

Anthem coverage decision adds over 45 million covered lives for the Eversense E3 CGM System.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS) a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that Anthem is providing coverage for implantable CGM, which includes the Eversense® CGM System. Anthem’s decision will add more than 45 million covered lives for the long-term implantable CGM system to help manage their diabetes. This recent coverage decision adds to the growing number of payers who are writing Eversense into their CGM coverage policies that now benefit approximately 250 million covered lives, as well as paying for the healthcare provider’s time for the in-office sensor insertion. This allows Ascensia Diabetes Care, Senseonics’ global commercial partner, to introduce the Eversense CGM System to more people living with diabetes.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock is now -20.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SENS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.16 and lowest of $1.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.28, which means current price is +173.99% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 17503352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $3.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.71.

How has SENS stock performed recently?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.57. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 78.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.75 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.18, while it was recorded at 1.67 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -418.15 and a Gross Margin at -5.93. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2211.88.

Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Insider trade positions for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

There are presently around $238 million, or 28.80% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,843,628, which is approximately -3.965% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,431,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.22 million in SENS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $26.65 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 10.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 6,447,898 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 14,808,787 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 91,582,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,839,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 915,995 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,195,542 shares during the same period.