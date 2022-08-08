Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] moved down -4.41: Why It’s Important

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] loss -4.41% or -0.48 points to close at $10.40 with a heavy trading volume of 17240198 shares. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Robinhood Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022, which ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $10.42, the shares rose to $10.615 and dropped to $9.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOOD points out that the company has recorded -26.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -52.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.75M shares, HOOD reached to a volume of 17240198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price from $15 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $13, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on HOOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.65.

Trading performance analysis for HOOD stock

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.92. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 15.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.04 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.77 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]

There are presently around $5,504 million, or 71.70% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 72,339,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $603.86 million in HOOD stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $495.71 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly -33.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 142,794,003 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 81,765,582 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 304,702,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 529,261,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,464,991 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 27,070,132 shares during the same period.