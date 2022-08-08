Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] stock Upgrade by Compass Point analyst, price target now $14

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] price surged by 1.10 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Riot Blockchain Announces July 2022 Production and Operations Updates.

Riot Produces 318 Bitcoin in July 2022 While Contributing to Power Grid Stability in Texas and Further Strengthening Financial Position, Generating Estimated Power Credits of $9.5 Million.

A sum of 13906739 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.36M shares. Riot Blockchain Inc. shares reached a high of $8.67 and dropped to a low of $8.05 until finishing in the latest session at $8.27.

The one-year RIOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.22. The average equity rating for RIOT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $17.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $45 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.98. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 56.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.93 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Blockchain Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.16. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.88.

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

RIOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $352 million, or 32.50% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,430,675, which is approximately 3.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,886,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.95 million in RIOT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $21.15 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 125.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Blockchain Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 9,727,887 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 9,176,516 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 23,677,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,581,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,696,065 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,135,045 shares during the same period.