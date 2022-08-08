Paramount Global [PARA] Stock trading around $24.26 per share: What’s Next?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] slipped around -1.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $24.26 at the close of the session, down -4.15%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES “BABY SHARK’S BIG MOVIE!” FEATURE-LENGTH ORIGINAL ANIMATED FILM SET TO PREMIERE HOLIDAY 2023.

Emmy Award-Winner Alan Foreman on Board as Director.

Paramount Global stock is now -19.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PARA Stock saw the intraday high of $24.35 and lowest of $23.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.17, which means current price is +4.79% above from all time high which was touched on 03/28/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.41M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 14541926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Global [PARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $28.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $20, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on PARA stock. On July 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PARA shares from 30 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91.

How has PARA stock performed recently?

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.22 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.51, while it was recorded at 24.65 for the last single week of trading, and 31.59 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Global [PARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -7.53%.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $11,550 million, or 79.90% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 68,947,760, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,662,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.1 billion in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 2.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 129,226,708 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 67,544,209 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 279,303,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 476,074,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 76,592,702 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 17,724,743 shares during the same period.