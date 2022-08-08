Morgan Stanley lifts Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.82 at the close of the session, up 0.72%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Carnival Corporation Upgrading Global Fleet With Fuel- and Energy-Saving Technology.

World’s largest cruise company is rolling out Service Power Packages to improve energy efficiency and support overall sustainability goals.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now -51.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCL Stock saw the intraday high of $10.05 and lowest of $9.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.39, which means current price is +21.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 53.41M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 42290010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.39. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.95 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.31, while it was recorded at 9.53 for the last single week of trading, and 17.25 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $5,118 million, or 48.30% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,114,182, which is approximately 3.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $499.16 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $498.2 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 2.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 35,948,102 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 36,727,009 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 448,531,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 521,206,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,063,623 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 12,179,092 shares during the same period.