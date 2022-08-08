Monness Crespi & Hardt lifts Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] closed the trading session at $11.45 on 08/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.85, while the highest price level was $11.62. The company report on July 28, 2022 that U.S. Army Research Lab Expands Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Contract with Palantir for $99.9M.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that it will expand its work with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory to implement data and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) capabilities for users across the combatant commands (COCOMs). The contract totals $99.9 million over two years.

Palantir first partnered with the Army Research Lab to provide those on the frontlines with state-of-the-art operational data and AI capabilities in 2018. Palantir’s platform has supported the integration, management, and deployment of relevant data and AI model training to all of the Armed Services, COCOMs, and special operators. This extension grows Palantir’s operational RDT&E work to more users globally.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.12 percent and weekly performance of 10.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.71M shares, PLTR reached to a volume of 49923782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 102.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.63. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 12.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.68 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.37, while it was recorded at 11.07 for the last single week of trading, and 13.96 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 35.42%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,132 million, or 33.60% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156,003,743, which is approximately 22.413% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,955,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $995.64 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $392.6 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 2.751% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 101,050,402 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 86,924,123 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 434,879,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 622,854,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,168,716 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 39,075,000 shares during the same period.