Market cap of Nikola Corporation [NKLA] reaches 3.45B – now what?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] traded at a high on 08/05/22, posting a 1.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.05. The company report on August 4, 2022 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Nikola Corporation/.

In the news release, Nikola Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, issued 04-Aug-2022 by Nikola Corporation over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second bullet after the headline should read “Reported revenues of $18.1 million, GAAP net loss per share of $0.41, and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.25” rather than “Reported revenues of $18.1 million and adjusted net loss per share of $0.25” as originally issued inadvertently. Additionally, the second paragraph of the H2 Dispensing Station Updates section has been updated to: “We also executed a land lease in Colton, California to build a greenfield hydrogen dispensing station, and identified a parcel servicing the Port of Long Beach to build a greenfield hydrogen dispensing station. We anticipate the stations will be complete by Q4 2023.” The complete, corrected release follows:.

Produced 50 Nikola Tre BEVs in Coolidge, Arizona, and delivered 48 to dealers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14799901 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nikola Corporation stands at 9.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.38%.

The market cap for NKLA stock reached $3.45 billion, with 425.32 million shares outstanding and 260.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.56M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 14799901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $10.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $11, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 25 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 172.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has NKLA stock performed recently?

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.42. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 48.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.31 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.98, while it was recorded at 7.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.35 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.18.

Earnings analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Insider trade positions for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

There are presently around $872 million, or 26.20% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,103,856, which is approximately 1.824% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 17,038,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.16 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $114.58 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly -3.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 10,102,803 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 10,685,710 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 87,525,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,314,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,784,411 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,348,584 shares during the same period.