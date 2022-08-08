Market cap of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] reaches 12.41M – now what?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: MOBQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.65%. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Mobiquity Technologies Announces Exclusive 12-Month Global Contract with GroveToken LLC following a $25 Million Commitment from GEM Digital Limited for Market Defined Green Crypto Currency.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, today announced that GroveToken LLC is expanding their relationship with Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. to include a 12-month long global campaign to help raise awareness for their GreenKeeper© and GreenOasis© technologies following their showcase with the Dubai Royal Family.

Campaign currently running in the United States, Canada and Australia.

Over the last 12 months, MOBQ stock dropped by -80.32%.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.41 million, with 6.53 million shares outstanding and 6.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.73K shares, MOBQ stock reached a trading volume of 15066669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOBQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60.

MOBQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.65. With this latest performance, MOBQ shares gained by 21.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOBQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.39 for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2761, while it was recorded at 1.6600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6780 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -463.55 and a Gross Margin at +26.87. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1307.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,203.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -393.03.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of MOBQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOBQ stocks are: TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) with ownership of 4,159, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.60% of the total institutional ownership; PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., holding 50 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 in MOBQ stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $0.0 in MOBQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:MOBQ] by around 4,179 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 150,000 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 149,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOBQ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,179 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 150,000 shares during the same period.