Market cap of Lyft Inc. [LYFT] reaches 6.05B – now what?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] gained 16.62% on the last trading session, reaching $20.28 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Lyft Announces Second Quarter Results.

Q2 revenue of $990.7 million grew 13% quarter-over-quarter and 30% year-over-year.

Lyft Inc. represents 346.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.05 billion with the latest information. LYFT stock price has been found in the range of $17.92 to $20.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.99M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 47401713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $34.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $22, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on LYFT stock. On May 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LYFT shares from 54 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.50.

Trading performance analysis for LYFT stock

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.32. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 47.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.18 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.01, while it was recorded at 16.89 for the last single week of trading, and 32.66 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.38 and a Gross Margin at +34.40. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.47.

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

There are presently around $5,692 million, or 84.40% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 50,867,341, which is approximately 2.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 34,140,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $692.38 million in LYFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $515.69 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 1.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 35,553,721 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 32,771,290 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 212,348,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 280,673,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,009,914 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 5,756,926 shares during the same period.