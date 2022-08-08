Market cap of Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] reaches 4.55B – now what?

Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE: KGC] price plunged by -3.74 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on July 29, 2022 that Kinross announces senior management changes.

Company appoints new Chief Operating Officer.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Claude Schimper as Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Paul Tomory, Executive Vice-President and Chief Technical Officer, will be leaving the Company on August 31, 2022 to pursue new opportunities.

A sum of 24028902 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.98M shares. Kinross Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $3.40 and dropped to a low of $3.28 until finishing in the latest session at $3.35.

The average equity rating for KGC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Kinross Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinross Gold Corporation stock. On June 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KGC shares from 7.50 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinross Gold Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for KGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

KGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, KGC shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.41 for Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinross Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.66 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Kinross Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Kinross Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

KGC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinross Gold Corporation go to -2.62%.

Kinross Gold Corporation [KGC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,145 million, or 69.90% of KGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KGC stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 146,672,975, which is approximately 71.338% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 51,482,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.47 million in KGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $137.11 million in KGC stock with ownership of nearly 1.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinross Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Kinross Gold Corporation [NYSE:KGC] by around 160,231,348 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 134,263,996 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 345,668,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,164,075 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KGC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,249,803 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 37,298,981 shares during the same period.