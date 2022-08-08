Market cap of Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] reaches 22.69M – now what?

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [NASDAQ: KZIA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.79% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -48.76%. The company report on August 5, 2022 that KAZIA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PROMISING INTERIM DATA FROM COMBINATION STUDY OF PAXALISIB WITH RADIOTHERAPY IN TREATMENT OF BRAIN METASTASES.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA; ASX: KZA), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce the presentation of promising new data from an ongoing phase I clinical trial of paxalisib in combination with radiotherapy for the treatment of brain metastases, sponsored by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY.

Interim data from the first stage of the study reports that all 9 evaluable patients experienced complete or partial response, representing an overall response rate (ORR) of 100%. For comparison, a typical ORR associated with whole brain radiotherapy alone can commonly range from 20-45% in published studies, of which some representative examples are indicated below.

Over the last 12 months, KZIA stock dropped by -79.19%. The average equity rating for KZIA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.69 million, with 13.20 million shares outstanding and 11.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 393.16K shares, KZIA stock reached a trading volume of 13183298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Kazia Therapeutics Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kazia Therapeutics Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KZIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

KZIA Stock Performance Analysis:

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.76. With this latest performance, KZIA shares dropped by -54.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KZIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.20 for Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.3292, while it was recorded at 1.8370 for the last single week of trading, and 7.0412 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kazia Therapeutics Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.19. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.47.

Return on Total Capital for KZIA is now -22.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited [KZIA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of KZIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KZIA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 293,376, which is approximately -2.021% of the company’s market cap and around 28.80% of the total institutional ownership; ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 26,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49000.0 in KZIA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $47000.0 in KZIA stock with ownership of nearly -50.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited [NASDAQ:KZIA] by around 1,708 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 71,066 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 289,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KZIA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,613 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 25,475 shares during the same period.