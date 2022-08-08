Market cap of Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] reaches 42.23B – now what?

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] traded at a high on 08/05/22, posting a 1.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.39. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Fortinet Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights.

Product revenue of $400.7 million, up 34% year over year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11766739 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortinet Inc. stands at 4.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.51%.

The market cap for FTNT stock reached $42.23 billion, with 803.50 million shares outstanding and 655.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, FTNT reached a trading volume of 11766739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $71.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $340 to $350, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on FTNT stock. On March 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FTNT shares from 364 to 395.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 197.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has FTNT stock performed recently?

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.49. With this latest performance, FTNT shares dropped by -13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.42, while it was recorded at 57.86 for the last single week of trading, and 62.14 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +76.02. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.18.

Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 23.48%.

Insider trade positions for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]

There are presently around $28,594 million, or 70.80% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,001,760, which is approximately -11.766% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,807,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.86 billion in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly -0.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortinet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 404 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 40,887,067 shares. Additionally, 534 investors decreased positions by around 48,396,386 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 446,293,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 535,576,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,446,191 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 4,764,610 shares during the same period.