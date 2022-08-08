Market cap of DoorDash Inc. [DASH] reaches 32.34B – now what?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] traded at a low on 08/05/22, posting a -1.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $80.29. The company report on August 4, 2022 that DoorDash Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced financial results today for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Please visit the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com to view our financial results and letter to shareholders.

A live audio webcast of our earnings release call will be available at http://ir.doordash.com. The call begins Thursday, August 4 at 3:00 PM (PT) / 6:00 PM (ET). Announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, as well as press and earnings releases are also available at http://ir.doordash.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18285086 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DoorDash Inc. stands at 6.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.03%.

The market cap for DASH stock reached $32.34 billion, with 349.22 million shares outstanding and 236.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.33M shares, DASH reached a trading volume of 18285086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DoorDash Inc. [DASH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $119.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on DASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 57.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has DASH stock performed recently?

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.11. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 5.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.75 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.60, while it was recorded at 77.78 for the last single week of trading, and 114.55 for the last 200 days.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.02 and a Gross Margin at +48.98. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.11.

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]

There are presently around $21,627 million, or 81.70% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,855,453, which is approximately 0.866% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, holding 33,573,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 billion in DASH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.02 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly 19.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 265 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 33,801,310 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 22,526,655 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 213,028,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,356,790 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,874,095 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 5,479,493 shares during the same period.