Market Analysts see Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] falling to $1. Time to buy?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.94 during the day while it closed the day at $2.52. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Lordstown Motors Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors” or “LMC”), an original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) of electric light duty vehicles focused on the commercial fleet market, today released its second quarter 2022 financial results and provided a business update.

Lordstown Motors Corp. stock has also gained 12.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIDE stock has inclined by 21.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.68% and lost -26.96% year-on date.

The market cap for RIDE stock reached $613.49 million, with 200.82 million shares outstanding and 175.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, RIDE reached a trading volume of 11343076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, R. F. Lafferty raised their target price from $3 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RIDE shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

RIDE stock trade performance evaluation

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.50. With this latest performance, RIDE shares gained by 40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.37.

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $132 million, or 26.20% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,949,513, which is approximately 4.05% of the company’s market cap and around 17.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,111,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.96 million in RIDE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $18.1 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly 21.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lordstown Motors Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 5,943,814 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 10,670,654 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 35,953,077 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,567,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,939,393 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 774,326 shares during the same period.