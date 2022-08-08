Market Analysts see Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] falling to $140. Time to buy?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] traded at a low on 08/05/22, posting a -0.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $118.22. The company report on May 27, 2022 that BlackBerry and Google launch Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM.

Enterprises can now manage company-issued and BYO Chrome devices with BlackBerry UEM to boost productivity and security.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the launch of Chrome Enterprise Management with BlackBerry UEM, providing the full suite of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) support for the growing number of devices running the popular Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Chrome OS and Chrome browser in enterprises.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15588913 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alphabet Inc. stands at 2.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.00%.

The market cap for GOOG stock reached $1561.00 billion, with 6.16 billion shares outstanding and 5.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.44M shares, GOOG reached a trading volume of 15588913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $150.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $3200 to $3000. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3150, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on GOOG stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GOOG shares from 3660 to 3850.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 3.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13.

How has GOOG stock performed recently?

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, GOOG shares dropped by -0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.28, while it was recorded at 117.45 for the last single week of trading, and 130.26 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.51 and a Gross Margin at +56.91. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.40.

Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 14.34%.

Insider trade positions for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

There are presently around $469,508 million, or 65.25% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 423,859,640, which is approximately 0.747% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 380,325,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.96 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $28.69 billion in GOOG stock with ownership of nearly -8.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,593 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG] by around 116,849,263 shares. Additionally, 1,431 investors decreased positions by around 410,570,380 shares, while 559 investors held positions by with 3,444,054,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,971,474,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOG stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,655,823 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 10,424,420 shares during the same period.