Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] Revenue clocked in at $193.00 million, down -56.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] surged by $0.75 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.39 during the day while it closed the day at $14.17. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Marathon Digital Holdings Expands Credit Facilities, Increasing Debt Funding Capacity by $100 Million.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, has expanded its credit facilities with Silvergate Bank, the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, by refinancing its existing $100 million revolving line of credit and adding an additional $100 million term loan on July 28.

The $100 million term loan includes a delayed draw feature that grants Marathon the ability to draw $50 million at the time of closing and an additional $50 million up to 270 days after closing. The term loan carries a variable interest rate with the initial draw currently priced at 7.25%. The Company also announced the refinancing of the $100 million revolving line of credit that was previously set to expire in October 2022. There are no amounts outstanding under the revolving credit facility at this point. Both facilities are secured by bitcoin and mature in July 2024.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 9.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MARA stock has declined by -10.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.19% and lost -56.88% year-on date.

The market cap for MARA stock reached $1.43 billion, with 103.10 million shares outstanding and 96.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.82M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 17090330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $18.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $34 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 102.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.51 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.08, while it was recorded at 13.22 for the last single week of trading, and 26.08 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.91 and a Gross Margin at -31.58. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.11.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.00 and a Current Ratio set at 40.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $578 million, or 39.80% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,260,949, which is approximately 0.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,661,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.39 million in MARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $31.42 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 6.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 6,082,036 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 6,664,027 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 28,062,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,808,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,683,594 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,141,477 shares during the same period.