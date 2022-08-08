Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] moved down -1.48: Why It’s Important

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] closed the trading session at $10.68 on 08/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.61, while the highest price level was $10.80. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Lumen Announces Early Tender Results.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) (the “Company” or “Lumen”) announced today the results to date of its and its wholly owned subsidiaries’ previously-announced cash tender offers for (i) any and all of the outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes” and, together with the 2025 Notes, the “Any and All Notes”) of Level 3 Financing, Inc. (“Level 3 Financing”) (collectively, the “Any and All Tender Offers”) and (ii) the outstanding 7.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and 8.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “8.375% 2025 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes, the “Embarq Notes”) of Embarq Florida, Inc. (“Embarq Florida”) and the Company’s outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Lumen Notes” and, together with the Embarq Notes, the “Maximum Tender Notes” and together with the Any and All Notes, the “Notes”) (collectively, the “Maximum Tender Offers” and, together with the Any and All Tender Offers, the “Tender Offers”), each of which is subject to the limitations, restrictions, terms and conditions set forth in the Company’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated July 25, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase and Solicitation Statement”). According to information received from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the Company’s tender agent and information agent for the Tender Offers, the tables below set forth the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 5, 2022 (such date and time, the “Early Tender Date”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.90 percent and weekly performance of -1.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.70M shares, LUMN reached to a volume of 10764408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $10.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

LUMN stock trade performance evaluation

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.08, while it was recorded at 10.89 for the last single week of trading, and 11.65 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,526 million, or 78.90% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,137,605, which is approximately 2.404% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,635,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $776.0 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -25.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 54,760,750 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 89,837,107 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 653,724,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 798,322,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,042,292 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 8,879,440 shares during the same period.