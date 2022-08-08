JP Morgan lifts Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] traded at a high on 08/05/22, posting a 5.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.81. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Grab to Host Investor Day on September 27, 2022.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB, the “Company” or “Grab”), today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on September 27, 2022 at 8:00 AM Singapore Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 38793957 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Grab Holdings Limited stands at 9.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.21%.

The market cap for GRAB stock reached $13.90 billion, with 3.85 billion shares outstanding and 2.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.21M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 38793957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.20, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

How has GRAB stock performed recently?

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.15. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 44.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.19 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Insider trade positions for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]

There are presently around $6,253 million, or 45.40% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 699,175,218, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.01% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 319,918,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in GRAB stocks shares; and MUFG BANK, LTD., currently with $544.5 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 357,804,395 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 172,582,870 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 1,110,873,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,641,260,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,306,892 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 48,149,175 shares during the same period.