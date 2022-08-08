Intel Corporation [INTC] stock Downgrade by DZ Bank analyst, price target now $30

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.76% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.53%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Media Alert: Intel at Black Hat, Diana Initiative.

Intel experts present briefings, theatre sessions and more at Black Hat USA 2022 and The Diana Initiative 2022.

Join Intel experts on-site at Intel’s booth and for presented sessions at this year’s Black Hat USA 2022 and The Diana Initiative 2022, taking place in Las Vegas and virtually starting August 6.

Over the last 12 months, INTC stock dropped by -34.33%. The one-year Intel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.49. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $146.42 billion, with 4.10 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.72M shares, INTC stock reached a trading volume of 40091107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $42.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $40 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $40, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on INTC stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 50 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.23 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.07, while it was recorded at 36.11 for the last single week of trading, and 46.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +55.18. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.36.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

INTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 1.06%.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89,491 million, or 63.50% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 349,634,956, which is approximately 1.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 341,450,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.08 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.33 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 1.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,400 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 134,890,927 shares. Additionally, 1,276 investors decreased positions by around 180,015,110 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 2,213,804,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,528,710,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,101,690 shares, while 185 institutional investors sold positions of 15,524,886 shares during the same period.