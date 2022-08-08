Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] Revenue clocked in at $4.10 million, down -89.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Humanigen Inc. [NASDAQ: HGEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.99%. The company report on July 26, 2022 that Humanigen Implements Strategic Realignment of Pipeline and Resources to Achieve Key Clinical Milestones.

Short Hills, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – July 26, 2022) – Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing lenzilumab, a first-in class antibody that neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), today announced a strategic realignment of its pipeline and resources to achieve key clinical milestones. The Company plans to accelerate the development of lenzilumab in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (“CMML”), a rare blood cancer, for which the PREACH-M study is already underway. Humanigen will also advance its plan to study lenzilumab in acute graft versus host disease (“aGvHD”) that occurs in patients undergoing bone marrow transplant, which will be the focus of the RATinG study that is expected to enroll its first patient in 3Q22. These studies are majority funded by our clinical partners.

As part of this realignment, Humanigen expects to significantly reduce its go-forward, cash-based operating expenses including elimination of ongoing lenzilumab manufacturing, significant reduction in other R&D costs, and some reduction in general and administrative expenses through headcount reduction as well as other initiatives.

Over the last 12 months, HGEN stock dropped by -97.53%. The one-year Humanigen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.56. The average equity rating for HGEN stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.80 million, with 65.59 million shares outstanding and 56.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, HGEN stock reached a trading volume of 13755172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HGEN shares is $3.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HGEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Humanigen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Humanigen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $2, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on HGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humanigen Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.54.

HGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.99. With this latest performance, HGEN shares dropped by -82.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.43 for Humanigen Inc. [HGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6151, while it was recorded at 0.3813 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1126 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Humanigen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6474.88. Humanigen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6582.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,165.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -339.62.

Humanigen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

HGEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humanigen Inc. go to 12.50%.

Humanigen Inc. [HGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 40.10% of HGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HGEN stocks are: VALIANT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,888,607, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.17% of the total institutional ownership; MURCHINSON LTD., holding 5,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.1 million in HGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.35 million in HGEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Humanigen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Humanigen Inc. [NASDAQ:HGEN] by around 2,736,425 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,830,954 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 20,954,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,521,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HGEN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 392,768 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,952,018 shares during the same period.