Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] Is Currently -53.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HSDT] loss -53.12% on the last trading session, reaching $0.48 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of $18 Million Public Offering.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced the pricing of a public offering of (i) 24,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and (ii) warrants to purchase up to 36,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock (“Public Warrants”) at a purchase price of $0.75 per share and associated Public Warrant. The Public Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.75 per share, are exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about August 9, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Roth Capital Partners, LLC is acting as lead placement agent and Maxim Group LLC is acting as co-placement agent of the offering.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. represents 3.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.90 million with the latest information. HSDT stock price has been found in the range of $0.451 to $0.516.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, HSDT reached a trading volume of 29629045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSDT shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSDT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.96. With this latest performance, HSDT shares dropped by -64.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.18 for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3564, while it was recorded at 0.8925 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2342 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3472.03 and a Gross Margin at +4.60. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3473.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -239.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -175.62.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

There are presently around $0 million, or 28.20% of HSDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSDT stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 255,400, which is approximately 2.16% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 75,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in HSDT stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $30000.0 in HSDT stock with ownership of nearly 9.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HSDT] by around 16,428 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 181,589 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 417,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 615,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSDT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 940 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 116,134 shares during the same period.