Goldman slashes price target on Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] – find out why.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] gained 4.48% or 1.27 points to close at $29.60 with a heavy trading volume of 10977082 shares. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Upstart Joins White House-led Economic Opportunity Coalition, Shares AI Technology With Minority Lenders and Community Banks.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced it will provide preferred access to its AI lending platform with no implementation fees for all Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) nationwide, which complements its existing commitment to Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) with the National Bankers Association. The announcement coincides with Upstart becoming a founding member of the Economic Opportunity Coalition, a new group partnering with the Biden-Harris Administration focused on helping find solutions to advance economic equity in the United States.

The Coalition, which counts Ford Foundation, Google, and Bank of America among its founding members, ensures that federal investments designed to close the racial wealth gap reach the places of highest need. Two of the four pillars are “Investing in CDFIs and MDIs” and “Expanding inclusive and equitable access to credit and other financial services facilitating financial health.” Hundreds of MDIs and CDFIs will now be able to use Upstart’s AI-driven credit decisioning model to scale direct credit access to consumers and small businesses in their communities and regions.

It opened the trading session at $27.405, the shares rose to $30.37 and dropped to $26.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPST points out that the company has recorded -69.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.35M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 10977082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $31.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $88 to $19, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on UPST stock. On May 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 255 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.34.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.66. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.81, while it was recorded at 27.27 for the last single week of trading, and 115.94 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 25.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $1,145 million, or 47.90% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,241,207, which is approximately -25.276% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,822,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.34 million in UPST stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $107.04 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 271.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

281 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 10,482,915 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 16,032,882 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 12,172,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,688,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,450,157 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 6,862,370 shares during the same period.