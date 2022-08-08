fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] stock Downgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $4.25

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.74 during the day while it closed the day at $3.47. The company report on August 4, 2022 that FuboTV Releases Q2 2022 Financial Results.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

FuboTV’s North American (U.S. and Canada) streaming business delivered double-digit year-over-year growth in total revenue (up 65% to $216.1 million), ad revenue (up 32% to $21.7 million) and paid subscribers (up 41% to 946,735) during the second quarter.

fuboTV Inc. stock has also gained 38.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FUBO stock has declined by -15.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.23% and lost -77.64% year-on date.

The market cap for FUBO stock reached $549.68 million, with 158.41 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.42M shares, FUBO reached a trading volume of 38624134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FUBO stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FUBO shares from 28 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

FUBO stock trade performance evaluation

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.25. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 21.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 10.35 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.30 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.35.

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $239 million, or 37.90% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,621,424, which is approximately 8.021% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,266,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.63 million in FUBO stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $22.05 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 87.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 21,489,887 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 9,882,630 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 37,528,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,901,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,251,281 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,067,374 shares during the same period.