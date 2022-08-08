Ford Motor Company [F] Revenue clocked in at $148.03 billion, down -26.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.15%. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Ford is America’s No. 1 Brand in July; EV Sales Outpace Segment, F-Series No. 1 Truck; Ford Brand SUV Sales Post 70 Percent Gain; Lincoln SUVs Set July Record.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its July 2022 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005616/en/.

Over the last 12 months, F stock rose by 11.60%. The one-year Ford Motor Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.14. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $61.79 billion, with 4.02 billion shares outstanding and 3.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.49M shares, F stock reached a trading volume of 67919749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $15.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on F stock. On May 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for F shares from 24 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 12.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, F shares gained by 31.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.11 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.69, while it was recorded at 15.37 for the last single week of trading, and 16.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 8.33%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,642 million, or 54.10% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 325,338,615, which is approximately 8.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 272,690,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.17 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.69 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 4.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 888 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 143,228,145 shares. Additionally, 712 investors decreased positions by around 169,272,034 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 1,755,597,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,068,097,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,895,923 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 31,047,316 shares during the same period.