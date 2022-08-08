For Pinterest Inc. [PINS], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] gained 0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $22.55 price per share at the time. The company report on August 1, 2022 that Elliott Statement on Pinterest.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Elliott”) today released the following statement on behalf of Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Steinberg regarding Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) (the “Company” or “Pinterest”):.

Pinterest is a highly strategic business with significant potential for growth, and our conviction in the value-creation opportunity at Pinterest today has led us to become the Company’s largest investor. As the market-leading platform at the intersection of social media, search and commerce, Pinterest occupies a unique position in the advertising and shopping ecosystems, and CEO Bill Ready is the right leader to oversee Pinterest’s next phase of growth. We commend Ben Silbermann and the Board on the leadership transition, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative work with Ben, Bill and the Board as they drive toward realizing Pinterest’s full potential.

Pinterest Inc. represents 662.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.17 billion with the latest information. PINS stock price has been found in the range of $22.17 to $23.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.26M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 12551911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $25.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $35 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $27, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PINS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.30.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.76. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 11.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.61, while it was recorded at 21.96 for the last single week of trading, and 28.28 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +79.47. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.30.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to -5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $9,385 million, or 77.90% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,128,803, which is approximately 1.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 31,376,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $707.55 million in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $661.9 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -5.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 93,754,641 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 96,012,788 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 226,437,291 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,204,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,970,023 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 18,108,535 shares during the same period.