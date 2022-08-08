For Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM], Analyst sees a rise to $109. What next?

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.75%. The company report on July 29, 2022 that ExxonMobil Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Results.

Increased Permian oil and gas production by approximately 130,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day and refining throughput by 180,000 barrels per day versus first half of 2021 to meet recovering product demand.

Generated earnings of $17.9 billion and cash flow from operating activities of $20 billion in second-quarter 2022 as a result of increased production, higher realizations and margins, and aggressive cost control.

Over the last 12 months, XOM stock rose by 54.63%. The one-year Exxon Mobil Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.33. The average equity rating for XOM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $363.41 billion, with 4.23 billion shares outstanding and 4.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.37M shares, XOM stock reached a trading volume of 17398915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $103.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $115 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $120, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on XOM stock. On April 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XOM shares from 90 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

XOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.75. With this latest performance, XOM shares gained by 2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.28 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.31, while it was recorded at 91.04 for the last single week of trading, and 79.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exxon Mobil Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.91 and a Gross Margin at +24.10. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

XOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 24.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $208,853 million, or 57.60% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 364,432,696, which is approximately 2.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 275,079,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.33 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.21 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly -0.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,520 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 175,810,303 shares. Additionally, 1,428 investors decreased positions by around 98,134,409 shares, while 337 investors held positions by with 2,087,314,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,361,259,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,337,869 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 9,963,155 shares during the same period.