Exelon Corporation [EXC] Stock trading around $44.77 per share: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $44.77 on 08/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.13, while the highest price level was $45.595. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Exelon Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 11,300,000 shares of common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $500 million before deducting estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,695,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on Aug. 9, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to permanently repay a portion of the borrowings under a $1.15 billion term loan credit facility.

Barclays Capital Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers and underwriters for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.70 percent and weekly performance of -3.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.39M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 11591788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $48.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EXC stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 55 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.49 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.05, while it was recorded at 45.22 for the last single week of trading, and 43.08 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,117 million, or 84.20% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 93,209,957, which is approximately 20.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,862,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.45 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 2.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 527 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 114,844,162 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 99,113,656 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 592,760,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 806,718,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,581,900 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 13,819,517 shares during the same period.