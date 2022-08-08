Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell -83.25% so far this year. What now?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.11 during the day while it closed the day at $0.94. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Evofem Biosciences Announces Strong Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Affirms 2022 Guidance.

— 42% growth in Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) net product sales quarter over quarter –.

— Reduced operating expense by 8% and improved loss from operations by 16% –.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 29.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVFM stock has declined by -43.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.56% and lost -83.25% year-on date.

The market cap for EVFM stock reached $43.12 million, with 45.71 million shares outstanding and 43.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.62M shares, EVFM reached a trading volume of 38259974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVFM shares is $16.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78.

EVFM stock trade performance evaluation

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.23. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -24.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.64 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7072, while it was recorded at 0.8492 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5851 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2023.30 and a Gross Margin at +21.37. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2488.99.

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.20% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 427,971, which is approximately -6.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 260,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in EVFM stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $96000.0 in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 11.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 126,988 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 680,416 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 386,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,193,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,261 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 454,551 shares during the same period.