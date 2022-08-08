Endo International plc [ENDP] Revenue clocked in at $2.93 billion, down -80.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] gained 12.21% or 0.08 points to close at $0.72 with a heavy trading volume of 44697763 shares. The company report on July 15, 2022 that Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Endo Ventures Limited Enter Into Exclusive Distribution and Supply Agreements.

Endo affiliate, Paladin Labs, will commercialize Quoin’s lead asset for Netherton Syndrome in Canada.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, has entered into the License and Distribution Agreement and the Supply Agreement with Endo Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), for the development, registration, supply, commercialization and distribution of QRX003, Quoin’s lead product for Netherton Syndrome, on an exclusive basis in Canada.

It opened the trading session at $0.64, the shares rose to $0.7497 and dropped to $0.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ENDP points out that the company has recorded -76.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -157.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 48.59M shares, ENDP reached to a volume of 44697763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endo International plc [ENDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for ENDP stock

Endo International plc [ENDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.02. With this latest performance, ENDP shares gained by 34.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4696, while it was recorded at 0.6416 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6628 for the last 200 days.

Endo International plc [ENDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.45 and a Gross Margin at +59.21. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.01.

Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endo International plc [ENDP]

There are presently around $137 million, or 82.80% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,704,517, which is approximately 2.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,377,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.32 million in ENDP stocks shares; and PAULSON & CO. INC., currently with $12.41 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 21,430,114 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 18,955,061 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 151,513,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,898,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,765,433 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,155,207 shares during the same period.