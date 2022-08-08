Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] moved up 2.21: Why It’s Important

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.53 during the day while it closed the day at $19.44. The company report on July 18, 2022 that Elanco Confirms Date and Conference Call for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 8, 2022. Elanco will also conduct a conference call on that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company’s performance.

The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. Investors, media, and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through the link that will be posted on Elanco’s website at https://investor.elanco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay will also be available on the website shortly following the call.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock has also loss -4.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ELAN stock has declined by -19.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.14% and lost -31.50% year-on date.

The market cap for ELAN stock reached $9.02 billion, with 488.00 million shares outstanding and 454.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 10012124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ELAN stock. On October 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ELAN shares from 37 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELAN in the course of the last twelve months was 33.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ELAN stock trade performance evaluation

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, ELAN shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.29 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.10, while it was recorded at 19.36 for the last single week of trading, and 25.95 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.34 and a Gross Margin at +43.55. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 13.00%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,030 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,452,530, which is approximately 1.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 34,513,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $670.93 million in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $598.45 million in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly 2.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 35,900,538 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 44,890,747 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 383,698,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,489,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,503,041 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,274,861 shares during the same period.