DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 billion, down -34.62% YTD: What’s Next?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] traded at a high on 08/05/22, posting a 9.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.96. The company report on August 5, 2022 that DraftKings Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $466 million; Second Quarter B2C Revenue Increases 68% YOY; Revenue Exceeds Midpoint of Guidance by More Than $30 million and Adjusted EBITDA Outperforms Midpoint of Guidance by Almost 40%.

Raises 2022 revenue guidance and improves 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) today reported its second quarter 2022 financial results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 56834205 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DraftKings Inc. stands at 9.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.41%.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $7.15 billion, with 411.07 million shares outstanding and 392.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.30M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 56834205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $25.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on DKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62.

How has DKNG stock performed recently?

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.81. With this latest performance, DKNG shares gained by 37.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.39 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.24, while it was recorded at 16.12 for the last single week of trading, and 21.99 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -114.62 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.57.

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to -6.80%.

Insider trade positions for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

There are presently around $5,087 million, or 60.10% of DKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,958,212, which is approximately 1.87% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,275,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.95 million in DKNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $313.01 million in DKNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DraftKings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ:DKNG] by around 26,824,384 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 59,493,378 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 196,938,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,255,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKNG stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,386,640 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 21,131,329 shares during the same period.