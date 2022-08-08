Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain 31.65% so far this year. What now?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.24%. The company report on July 27, 2022 that Crescent Point Announces Q2 2022 Results.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, CPG stock rose by 94.20%. The average equity rating for CPG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.89 billion, with 571.44 million shares outstanding and 565.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, CPG stock reached a trading volume of 12443014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.24. With this latest performance, CPG shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.93, while it was recorded at 7.25 for the last single week of trading, and 6.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crescent Point Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.44 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +83.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.89.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,434 million, or 40.28% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 30,856,390, which is approximately -0.45% of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP, holding 18,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.54 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $121.06 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 2.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 40,203,907 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 35,071,040 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 128,700,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,975,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,501,261 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,711,771 shares during the same period.