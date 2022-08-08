Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] moved up 2.05: Why It’s Important

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] traded at a high on 08/05/22, posting a 2.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.43. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Cenovus Announces 2022 Second-Quarter Financial and Operating Results.

Company returned more than $1 billion to shareholders through share buybacks.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) continued to deliver safe and reliable operations and strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2022. Upstream production of 762,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d)1 and downstream throughput of more than 457,000 barrels per day (bbls/d) included the impact of significant planned turnaround and maintenance activities during the quarter. Aligned with the company’s shareholder returns framework, Cenovus delivered more than $1 billion to shareholders in common share purchases under its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) for the second quarter, in addition to the company’s base dividend.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13556533 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at 5.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.58%.

The market cap for CVE stock reached $31.80 billion, with 1.97 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.61M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 13556533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $25.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CVE stock performed recently?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.89. With this latest performance, CVE shares dropped by -9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.41 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.60, while it was recorded at 17.41 for the last single week of trading, and 16.17 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +12.38. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

There are presently around $16,486 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 121,416,869, which is approximately -35.44% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 108,688,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in CVE stocks shares; and CONOCOPHILLIPS, currently with $1.49 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -35.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 168,755,093 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 180,691,318 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 653,974,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,003,421,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,346,461 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 19,693,352 shares during the same period.