BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $10

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BBAI] gained 12.03% or 0.29 points to close at $2.70 with a heavy trading volume of 10918785 shares. The company report on August 2, 2022 that BigBear.ai to Participate in 25th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference.

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that CEO Dr. Reggie Brothers, CFO Julie Peffer and Chief Corporate Development Officer Josh Kinley will participate in the 25th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The Company will present at 1:15 p.m. ET on August 10 and host virtual 1-on-1 sessions with members of the investment community.

A live webcast and video replay of the fireside chat will be available to the public on the Investor Relations section of the BigBear.ai website: https://ir.bigbear.ai.

It opened the trading session at $2.41, the shares rose to $4.34 and dropped to $2.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBAI points out that the company has recorded -47.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 237.43K shares, BBAI reached to a volume of 10918785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for BBAI stock

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.30. With this latest performance, BBAI shares dropped by -25.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.71 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.02 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.90 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -201.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.41.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]

There are presently around $5 million, or 1.60% of BBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: OMNI PARTNERS US LLC with ownership of 808,472, which is approximately 8.634% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 358,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.97 million in BBAI stocks shares; and TFG ASSET MANAGEMENT GP LTD, currently with $0.55 million in BBAI stock with ownership of nearly -1.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BBAI] by around 740,087 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 11,952,785 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 10,792,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,900,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBAI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 584,394 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 9,084,664 shares during the same period.