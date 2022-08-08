Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Stock trading around $15.60 per share: What’s Next?

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] loss -1.14% on the last trading session, reaching $15.60 price per share at the time. The company report on August 3, 2022 that Barrick Board Visits NGM to View Growth Pipeline.

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

Three years after the formation of the joint venture that created the world’s largest gold mining complex, Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) is stepping out on its next growth phase by identifying new opportunities for discoveries and additions, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said here today. Nevada Gold Mines is 61.5% owned and operated by Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) with Newmont Corporation owning the rest.

Barrick Gold Corporation represents 1.78 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.12 billion with the latest information. GOLD stock price has been found in the range of $15.20 to $15.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.45M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 24346200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 30.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for GOLD stock

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.88 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.96, while it was recorded at 15.56 for the last single week of trading, and 20.27 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.66. Barrick Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]

There are presently around $15,490 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 80,569,163, which is approximately 49.177% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 74,566,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.12 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 12.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 372 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 143,514,403 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 100,535,120 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 748,901,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 992,950,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,324,151 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 14,376,394 shares during the same period.